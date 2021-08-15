Algoma Public Health is advising of a low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who attended a wedding reception event on August 7, 2021, from 3:00 pm to midnight, at 546 Plummer Rd, Bruce Mines, ON.
Attendees considered high-risk close contacts have already been directly notified.
All other attendees are considered to have low-risk exposure and are asked to:
- Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.
- Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
- Seek testing if symptoms occur.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Algoma Public Health advises of a potential low risk exposure to COVID-19 - August 15, 2021
- Revell River Action Draws Attention to Nuclear Waste Burial Site - August 15, 2021
- Northern Ontario : More isolated than ever - August 14, 2021