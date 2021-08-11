From the Branch – August 11

It was nice to see so many members and the Ladies Auxiliary present at the graveside service for our late veteran Albert Nicolas and his wife, Audrey. Now we send our sincere sympathy to the family of our late Comrade Rene Bolduc. RIP

For the information of anyone who served in the military { WWII, Korea ,SDA, Militia/ Reserve, still serving & dependents, RCMP. The Royal Canadian Provincial Service officer- Sherry Culling will be visiting Branches in our Zone the week of August 23, 2021. Free assistance/advice for the following.

Veterans affairs Canada disability Pensions/awards

Veterans independence Program VIP

Applications for Poppy/ Benevolent Funds

Appeals for unfavourable VAC pension/award decision-Widows (ers) Pension, homeless Veteran Program

For more information, please contact Mary Anne Pearson BSO, 705-856-7203.

We thank Garnet Strum for help with our dishwasher crisis.

So enjoy the rest of August and may you be refreshed for the work in September.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.