East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in theft of generator

On July 20, 2021, shortly after 9:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stolen generator sometime overnight at a residence on Hudson Street in the Town of Blind River. The complainant provided video footage where a person could be seen carrying a small generator from the complainant’s backyard.

Police identified the suspect person in the video and on this same date at approximately 9:30 p.m., police observed a male on Glenn Avenue matching the description of the suspect in the video and an arrest was made.

As a result, Christopher MERCER, 42 years-of-age from Blind River, was charged with:

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code (C)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 355(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on September 9, 2021 and the generator was later recovered.