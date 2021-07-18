SSMPS – Have you seen Brian?

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is requesting public assistance to locate missing 69-year-old Brian McPhee.

He was last seen on July 18, 2021 around 1:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Second Line West in a black 2017 Jeep Patriot, similar to the picture attached. He is an avid fisherman and is known to frequent the downtown boardwalk area as well as areas north and east of Sault Ste. Marie.

He is described as approximately 6’0″ tall with a salt and pepper beard and he wears glasses.

Sault Ste. Marie Police are concerned for his well-being and urge anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact Sault Ste. Marie Police at 705-949-6300.