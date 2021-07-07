Between the Covers – July 7th

The Library is open! Come on in! We have missed you! The rules are the same as before. Masks must be worn covering mouth and nose. Everyone must sanitize their hands before entering the library. There will be 15 minutes allowed for book browsing and 30 minutes allowed for computer use. All returned materials must be placed in the Drop Box for quarantine. There is a limit of 5 people at a time in the library not including staff. We ask that if you are not feeling well to come into the library. For those who can’t wear masks or for whatever reason cannot comply with AHU recommended measures, we are happy to continue curbside pickup!

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “21st Birthday” by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro, “Sooley” by James Grisham, “Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel and “The Warsaw Orphan” by Kelly Rimmer.

New Movies this week are “Sons of Anarchy Season 6”, “Wonder Woman 1984”, “Marie Antoinette” and “Just Mercy”! Come on in and check it out at the Wawa Public Library!

Our Staff Pick of the Week this week is “My Name is Anton” by Catherine Ryan Hyde.

(from book jacket)

It’s 1965, and life has taken a turn for eighteen-year-old Anton Addison-Rice. Nearly a year after his brother died in a tragic accident, Anton is still wounded—physically and emotionally. Alone for the holidays, he catches a glimpse of his neighbor Edith across the street one evening and realizes that she’s in danger.

Anton is determined to help Edith leave her abusive marriage. Frightened and fifteen years Anton’s senior, Edith is slow to trust. But when she needs a safe place to stay, she lets down her guard, and over the course of ten days an unlikely friendship grows. As Anton falls hopelessly and selflessly in love, Edith fears both her husband finding her and Anton getting hurt. She must disappear without telling anyone where she’s going—even Anton.

If keeping Edith safe means letting her go, Anton will say goodbye forever. Or so he believes. What would happen, though, if one day their paths should cross again?

Exciting things are happening at the Wawa Public Library this summer! Please begin by registering your children on the TD Summer Reading Club Site. Go to wawa.olsn.ca and go to the Clubs page to find the link to register on the TDSRC. Our Reading BINGO Challenge will be happening through the months of July and August. Pick up the BINGO sheet from the library or download from the website under the CLUBS page. There will be one Adult prize and one Child prize. We will also have a Family Photo Scavenger Hunt to be held from July 15th until July 22nd, 2021. The rules can also be found on our website under the CLUBS page. The Photo Tasks will not be made public until July 14th. Of course, we have our online program via Facebook Live with Indiana beginning Tuesday, July 6th. There will be Story Time in both French and English as well as Craft Clubs, Drawing Club, Clay Club and STEAM Club. We will have weekly participation draws as well as a year-end prize. Added to that we are going to have our Candy Jar prize again this summer. All books read by each child will give them a ballot to win the Candy Jar and adds another candy to the jar. The more books read the more candy goes in the jar! A lot is going on this summer at the Wawa Public Library thanks to our Sponsor The Wawa Rotary Club and our Donors Michael C. Allemano, Barrister and Solicitor, Wesdome and Alamos as well as an Anonymous Donation. We truly appreciate your generous donations!

We have a great selection of magazines available for checkout. The newer magazines are one week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone!

All you need is your library card.