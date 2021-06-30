Between the Covers – June 30

We are very excited to be opening up our doors and seeing all of wonderful patrons. Please remember we must continue to social distance and all patrons MUST wear a mask covering nose, mouth and chin and sanitize hands upon entering the library. For those who cannot wear a mask we are happy to provide you with curbside pickup. Computers will be available for use with a 30-minute block of time per day. We can allow 5 patrons at a time in the library. We ask you to continue to be safe so that we can beat this virus and say goodbye to Covid 19! We are all in it together!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford, “The Last Night in London” by Karen White, “ When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain and “Not On My Watch” by Alexandra Morton.

Exciting things will be happening at the Wawa Public Library this summer! If you haven’t already, be sure to register your child for the TD Summer Reading Club. Go to wawa.olsn.ca and go to the Clubs page to register. We have two Good in Every Grain Kits left at the time this article was written. Hope everyone’s grains are growing. Our Reading BINGO Challenge is on and continues through the months of July and August. Pick up the BINGO sheet from the library or download from the website under the CLUBS page. There will be one Adult prize and one Child prize. We will also have a Family Photo Scavenger Hunt to be held from July 15th until July 22nd, 2021. The rules can also be found on our website under the CLUBS page. The Photo Tasks will not be made public until July 14th. All participants must sign a photo consent form. Of course, we have our online program via Facebook Live with Indiana. There will be Story Time in both French and English as well as Craft Clubs, Drawing Club, Clay Club and STEAM Club. We will have weekly participation draws as well as a year-end prize. Added to that we are going to have our Candy Jar prize again this summer. All books read by each child will give them a ballot to win the Candy Jar and adds another candy to the jar. The more books read the more candy goes in the jar! A lot is going on this summer at the Wawa Public Library thanks to our Sponsor The Wawa Rotary Club and our Donors Michael C. Allemano, Barrister and Solicitor, Wesdome and Alamos Gold! We appreciate your generous donations!

Beginning June 28th until July 12th 2021, “The Quiet Girl” by S.F. Kosa will be available for download from Libby and Overdrive with NO holds, NO waiting. Join this free digital book club. Use #biglibraryread for a chance to win a tablet and a signed book. For more information go to Big Library Read.com.

Parents can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by contacting the Wawa Public Library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or email us [email protected] This wonderful program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected] Proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa.

The Staff Pick of the Week is “Ice Cold” by Tess Gerritsen. In Wyoming for a medical conference, Boston medical examiner Maura Isles joins a group of friends on a spur-of-the-moment ski trip. But when their SUV stalls on a snow-choked mountain road, they’re stranded with no help in sight.

As night falls, the group seeks refuge from the blizzard in the remote village of Kingdom Come, where twelve eerily identical houses stand dark and abandoned. Something terrible has happened in Kingdom Come: Meals sit untouched on tables, cars are still parked in garages. The town’s previous residents seem to have vanished into thin air, but footprints in the snow betray the presence of someone who still lurks in the cold darkness–someone who is watching Maura and her friends.

Days later, Boston homicide detective Jane Rizzoli receives the grim news that Maura’s charred body has been found in a mountain ravine. Shocked and grieving, Jane is determined to learn what happened to her friend. The investigation plunges Jane into the twisted history of Kingdom Come, where a gruesome discovery lies buried beneath the snow. As horrifying revelations come to light, Jane closes in on an enemy both powerful and merciless–and the chilling truth about Maura’s fate.