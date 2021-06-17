Morning News – June 17th

Weather

Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 8.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 149,485 397 4 1(1) 393 6 110 Updated: June 16, 2021, 11:45 am

Doses administered to Algoma residents (11:35 AM, June 16, 2021)

Total doses administered 88,491 # of people who received their first dose only 59,165 # of people who are fully vaccinated 14,663 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 73,828 Population coverage

% of population that has received at least one dose 64.5% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 72.8% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 14.4% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 43.0% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 74.8% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There was one new wildland fire discovered in the Northeast region by mid-afternoon on June 16. There are five other active fires across the region, of these, two are not under control and three are under control.

The fire hazard ranges mostly from high to extreme in the central portion of the region, while areas in the northern and southern sections of the region are seeing a moderate to high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

No new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 16. At the time of this update there are 25 active fires in the region. Three fires are not under control, five fires are being held, six fires are under control and 11 fires are being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high across the region with isolated pockets of extreme hazard in Fort Frances, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout sectors.

News Tidbits:

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Minister for Indigenous Affairs, to make an announcement about employment and training opportunities in the skilled trades for Indigenous people in Northern Ontario at 9:30 a.m.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 1 p.m.