Men’s Night Golf – June 3rd

June 3rd, 2021 (122 Players)

1st FLIGHT: Francis Dechamplain, Joey Dechamplain, Jessy Dechamplain – 5 under par 31

2nd FLIGHT: Rene Gagne, Luc Belanger, Jean Desgagne – 2 under par 34

3rd FLIGHT: Michel Lemoyne, Max Houde, Marcel Poulin – 1 under par 35

4th FLIGHT: Bernie Erechook, Kevin Sabourin, Spare – even par 36

5th FLIGHT: Dean Willand, Brad Case, Brandon Case – even par 36

6th FLIGHT: Gilles Cyr, Mark Szekely, Andre Beddard – 1 over par 37

7th FLIGHT: Paul Vachon, Rolly Lachapelle, Mark McRae – 2 over par 38

8th FLIGHT: Ray McGreggor, Ron Hale, Mark Beland – 3 over par 39

9th FLIGHT: Sandy Oliver, Mario Casavant, Chris Casavant – 4 over par 40

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Jessy Dechamplain

Norther Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Francis Dechamplain

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Derek Chapman

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Jordan Baronet

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Jarett Asselin

Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Rob Noel

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Marcel Poulin

Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Ron Hale

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Anders Dereski

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Reg Bouchard

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Jessy Dechamplain

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Chris Casavant

Winner of Cash Draw $44.50: Gilles Cyr

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($2,705.50)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. (50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($105.50) – 3 Putters:

Greg Dumba, Antonio Alexopoulos, Alex Auger – Putt off will happen June 10th

Happenings at the The Golf Club:

Men’s 3 Man 18 hole Invitational Tournament ..July 3rd at 12:00 pm. Pre registration begins June 3rd. Cost is $35.00 for members and $50.00 for non members. Contact the pro shop for details.