Morning News – June 4th

Weather
A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – Increasing cloudiness early this evening. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h after midnight then light before morning. Low 14.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|Cases Screened
Positive for VOC (4)
|145,924
|393
|5
|0(3)
|388
|6
|102
|Updated: June 3, 2021, 3:20 pm
Last Updated: 9:50 AM, June 3, 2021
|Total doses administered
|69,279
|# of people who received their first dose only
|54,075
|# of people who are fully vaccinated
|7,602
|# of people who have received at least 1 dose
|61,677
Population coverage
|% of population that has received at least one dose
|53.9%
|% of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose
|60.8%
|% of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses)
|7.5%
|% of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose
|12.5%
|% of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose
|64.1%
Note: based on 2020 projected population
Northeast Forest Fire Region
There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast region by mid-afternoon on June 3. There are seven active fires: four (under control), two (held) and one is not under control.
The fire hazard is high to extreme in the central portion of the region, including Owen Sound and Manitoulin Island, as well as along the Quebec border. Areas to the southeast and northwest of the region will see a low to moderate hazard today.
Northwest Forest Fire Region
One new fire was discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of June 3 with 10 active fires in the northwest region, one fire (held), seven (under control) and two fires are being observed. One fire was declared out today. The wildland fire hazard is high throughout most of the Red Lake, Dryden, Fort Frances and Thunder Bay sectors. Moderate hazard conditions are present through most of the Kenora, Sioux Lookout and Nipigon sectors.
News Tidbits:
Highway 631 remains reduced to one lane 30km northeast of White River (Tedder River Bridge) because of a tractor trailer rollover and fuel spill.
The Shingwauk Centre at Algoma University in the Sault, a former residential school, will search the grounds for gravesites. Churches in Sudbury will have a special acknowledgment today for the 215 children lost at a residential school in B.C.
The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, will present the James Bartleman Award to six Indigenous youth from across the province today.
