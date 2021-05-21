Morning News – May 21st

Weather:

This morning at 5:20, Environment Canada ended the Fog Advisory “Visibilities have improved & are no longer expected to meet fog advisory criteria.”

A Fog advisory in effect from Marathon to Nipigon.

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Temperature steady near 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing late this evening. Low 12.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 141,426 382 36 2(1) 346 4 91 Updated: May 20, 2021, 5:45 pm

Total doses administered: 50,006

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 40,352 41.7% 35.3% People fully immunized with first and second dose 4,827 5.0% 4.2% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 45,179 46.7% 39.5%

News Tidbits:

Northeast Forest Fire Region –

There were no new fires by mid-afternoon on May 20, with one fire remains active in the region and is under control. The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate in most northern areas of the region, with some areas north of Highway 11 showing a high hazard. Areas in the southern portion of the region and through the Greater Sudbury area, are showing a high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, in the Kenora District, is advising the public that due to extreme forest fire activity in the Kenora area from the KEN025 fire and KEN027 have put in place two Implementation Orders that will remain in effect until further notice that restricts access and use of certain roads and Crown lands.

Kenora 25 (2,000 hectares, not under control)

Kenora 30 (1,300 hectares, not under control)

Kenora 27 (4,342 hectares, not under control)

If you are travelling this weekend, gas prices are continuing to rise. Wawa SP&G had gas at 142.9 yesterday. Marathon west to before Nipigon is showing 146.9. Nipigon is showing 127.0, with prices in Thunder Bay ranging from 119.7 to 138.6. The Soo is showing gas prices ranging from 132.4 to 135.3.

For those who remember the bare rock that surrounded Sudbury in the early 80’s, it was amazing to hear that on World Bee Day, Vale donated about 650 jars of honey to the Sudbury Food Bank. It was great to read that the honey was harvested from 25 beehives located at Vale’s regreened slag hills and greenhouse in Copper Cliff.

Algoma University is receiving $13M in federal and provincial funding and is providing $4.7M of its own funds to build an Indigenous cultural centre.​

On March 22, 2018, the $73M contract to build the Kipling Transit Hub was awarded to EllisDon Infrastructure via Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx’s Design Build Finance (DBF) P3 delivery model; construction began on April 13, 2018. Yesterday the Ontario Government marked the completion of the hub. The transit hub provides customers with full access to the new and improved station that integrates MiWay bus service, access to the TTC subway and bus, and GO rail and future GO bus service.

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, will be joined by Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator, Provincial Outbreak Response, to provide an update on the status of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Ontario at 10 a.m.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will make a virtual announcement about support for cultural festivals and events at 1:30 p.m.