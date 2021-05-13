Morning News – May 13th

Weather:

Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 14. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Low zero.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 12, 2021, 4:30 pm)



Tested – 137,272

Confirmed Cases – 358

Active Cases – 24

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 0

Currently Hospitalized – 2

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 2

Resolved Cases – 334

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 74

Total doses administered: 44,988

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 36,706 37.9% 32.1% People fully immunized with first and second dose 4,141 4.3% 3.6% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 40,847 42.2% 35.7%

News Tidbits:

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate and there are no fires in the Northeast Forest Fire Region.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will make an announcement about support for tourism and travel small businesses at 10:30 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 12 Noon.