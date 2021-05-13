Weather:
Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 14. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Clear. Low zero.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 12, 2021, 4:30 pm)
Tested – 137,272
Confirmed Cases – 358
Active Cases – 24
Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 0
Currently Hospitalized – 2
Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 2
Resolved Cases – 334
Deceased – 4
Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 74
Total doses administered: 44,988
|Dose
|# of Algoma residents who have received immunization
|% eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+)
|% all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age)
|People partially immunized with first dose only
|36,706
|37.9%
|32.1%
|People fully immunized with first and second dose
|4,141
|4.3%
|3.6%
|Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated):
|40,847
|42.2%
|35.7%
News Tidbits:
The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate and there are no fires in the Northeast Forest Fire Region.
Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will make an announcement about support for tourism and travel small businesses at 10:30 a.m.
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 12 Noon.
- This is Nurses Week 2021 - May 13, 2021
- Morning News – May 13th - May 13, 2021
- 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#355 – #358) - May 13, 2021