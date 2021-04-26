Thank You – Scott Family

We would like to express our gratitude for the support and kindness shown to us by so many people. We are truly blessed to be surrounded by kind and caring people. We received many cards with wonderful messages that meant the world to us. We are thankful for the many people who made donations to the Long-Term Care Unit of the Lady Dunn Health Centre in memory of Elsie. We are comforted by your support and compassion as we go through these difficult times.

We would also like to acknowledge the staff members of the Long-Term Unit for their dedication and caring of Elsie’s time while in their care – we never had to worry about her well-being or safety once she became part of your family.

Again, thank you to our family and friends for helping us through this – we will always remember your compassion and thoughtfulness.

The Family of Elsie Scott