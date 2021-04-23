BASIW, Olga (Baba)

Peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre with family by her side on Thursday, April 21, 2021, in her 99th year. Olga Basiw, beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Sophie Finlan (late Kevin), David Basiw (Donna), Margaret Amos (Robert), Christine Savage (Jerry), and Irene Perkins (Bruce). Much loved Baba of Wendy Blevins (Shawn), Pamela Carruthers (Scott), Sean, Mark, Jason, Scott & David Basiw, David Amos (Tracy), Jeff Amos (Donna), Dustin & Derek Perkins. Great grandmother to Corrine Blevins (Joe), Dylan and Logan McKinnon, Amelia and Joshua Carruthers, Ally and Mathew Amos, Racheal and Meghan Amos. Great great grandmother to Sophie & Faith. In total Baba is survived by 33 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Olga is pre-deceased by her 6 siblings. Lovingly remembered by her Martyniuk family in Brantford, Ontario and her many nieces & nephews in Canada, Ukraine & Slovenia.

If you knew Olga, you likely called her Baba! Baba loved to laugh, dance and sing. She was the most fun person at a family gathering and had the greatest sense of humour! She took great pride in giving to others and she truly believed in the value of kindness. She was an incredibly strong, determined woman who believed in hard work and was very proud of her Ukrainian heritage. Although she has left us all broken-hearted, our hearts are overflowing with the love she gave. Ya te be lublu Baba!!!

A special heartfelt thank you to Sophie, for dedicating almost 10 years to the exceptional care of Baba. No words can express how much Baba and the family appreciate all your hard work.

A special thank you to Dr. Dannica Switzer for her care, compassion, guidance, and professionalism and to the caring staff at the Lady Dunn Hospital.

A private family service will be held on Friday, April 23rd, 2021. Baba will be reunited with her late husband at the Woodland Cemetery, Wawa, ON.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lady Dunn Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.