Thank You – Basiw Family

The Family of the late Olga Basiw would like to acknowledge the kindness shown to us during our recent loss.

Our sincere thanks to local EMS, the LDHC nursing staff, Dr. Dannika Switzer, and Valerie from Kerry Funeral Home for the excellent care and compassion.

Heartfelt thanks to all who brought food, flowers, sent cards, texts and phone calls. Thanks to everyone who donated in Baba’s name.

The messages we have read about various experiences people shared with Baba, whether it be working at the LDHC way back when, or about her cooking or humour have been more than heartwarming.

Thank you to the United Church Ladies for the beautiful prayer shawls, your thoughtfulness is unforgettable.

Thank you Ann, your kindness will never be forgotten.

Every act of kindness reflects who Olga was. She loved unconditionally and would give anything to help others. She was truly an angel.

We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts!

Sincerely,

Sophie, Wendy, Pamela & family