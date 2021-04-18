Muncipal Parks are open wherever 2-meter distance can be maintained

Under new Provincial guidance, received Sunday, April 18, 2021, some Municipal Parks may now re-open.

Amenities which may re-open include: play structures, benches, and parklands wherever 2-meter distance can be maintained.

Other amenities continue to be closed, including: sports fields, basketball courts, picnic tables and areas, park shelters, and tennis / pickleball courts.

All visitors must continue to comply with COVID-19 guidelines. This includes limiting outdoor gatherings to only members of your household, and maintaining 2-meter physical distancing.

Municipal Staff will continue to provide the community with updates as the situation unfolds.

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Department of Community Services and Tourism.