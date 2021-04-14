Morning News – April 14

Weather:

Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers changing to 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers near midnight. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 1.

Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring. Dense fog patches are expected to persist tonight. Travel along Highway 17 may be hazardous at times as a result. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 122,188 279 41(1)* 1(1)* 238 4 Updated: April 13, 2021, 6:15 pm

Total doses administered: 29,595

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 24,869 25.7% 21.7% People fully immunized with first and second dose 2,363 2.4% 2.1% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 27,232 28.1% 23.8%

News Tidbits:

VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) has announced that it will be providing additional essential intercity transportation options by resuming the Toronto to Winnipeg portion of the Canadian which will enable one full round-trip per week starting May 17, 2021.

Once again because of the stay-at-home measures that took effect on April 8, 2021, the OEB is prohibiting electricity distributors from issuing disconnection notices to residential customers for the duration of the provincewide stay-at-home measures.

Brighten your day?

Best comment “When Mick sings that he thinks he may have put on weight, then we REALLY have been in lockdown a lonnnnng time. – Marc McFarland”