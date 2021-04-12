Morning News – April 12

Weather:

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Showers beginning overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 8.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 119,798 269 41(1)* 1(1)* 228 4 Updated: April 11, 2021, 8:20 pm

Total doses administered: 26,353 Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 22,085 22.83% 19.30% People fully immunized with first and second dose 2,134 2.21% 1.86% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 24,219 25.03% 21.16%

News Tidbits:

Over 700 additional locations across the province to begin offering AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals aged 55+. The closest to Wawa are in Sault Ste. Marie.

Loblaw Pharmacy – 44 Great Northern Road Unit 50

West End Pharmacy – 658 Second Line West Unit 3

Unifor Local 39-11 Superior North Emergency Medical Services paramedics and the City of Thunder Bay have reached a tentative collective agreement, avoiding strike action. The new four-year tentative agreement covers 108 paramedics who work in the City of Thunder Bay, the busiest region in the province for paramedic services on a per-capita basis. The 108 Superior North Emergency Medical Services (SNEM) paramedics, members of Unifor Local 39-11, had been working without a contract for more than a year.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 2:30 p.m.

Did you know? On April 12, 1954— Bill Haley and His Comets recorded “(We’re Gonna) Rock Around The Clock.”