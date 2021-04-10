Sault Area Hospital Foundation (SAHF) 5 Car Draw Returns!

Sault Area Hospital Foundation (SAHF) is excited to announce the return of one of the Sault’s favourite annual traditions: SAHF’s Five Car Draw. In 2019, SAHF set a personal best for the number of tickets sold and funds raised. This year, the draw is taking a few new approaches to modernize and reduce the impact of evolving public health regulations on ticket sales.

For the first time in Five Car Draw history, supporters will be able to purchase their tickets online from anywhere in Ontario. Similar to the successful SAHF 50/50 draws, tickets will be instantly delivered by email. Once the provincial state of emergency has been lifted, SAHF is hoping to have physical ticket sales locations throughout May and June for those looking to purchase tickets in person (debit and credit only). When available, those locations will be announced on the website www.5car.ca.

Grand prize winners will also have more options than ever. In 2019, SAHF introduced a cash option that was chosen by all five winners. This year, each grand prize winner will have three options to choose from: vehicle one, vehicle two or a cash prize!

Other changes include:

New bulk pricing on tickets:

1 ticket is still just $25 – but now purchasers can get 3 tickets for $65 or 5 tickets for $100!

A $10,000 early bird prize – drawing on May 11th at 11am (just after Mother's Day)

2020 marked the first time in 30 years that Sault Ste. Marie didn’t have the Five Car Draw to support their local hospital, and kick off summer. Unfortunately, the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the draw. Lessons from 2020 have been put into the planning of this year’s draw to make it the biggest (and, hopefully, most successful) yet.

“There are a lot of little changes to the draw this year to adapt to the new way we need to operate. Some were for safety – like offering online ticket sales so people can support from the comfort of their own home. Some were to make the draw more exciting, with bigger prizes, more options, an early bird draw and bulk purchasing options to recognize and thank our biggest supporters. All of this is making sure our draw is going to raise a good portion of the funds needed to replace Sault Area Hospital’s MRI,” says Teresa Martone, Executive Director, Sault Area Hospital Foundation.

The MRI was originally purchased when Sault Area Hospital’s Great Northern Road site first opened – over 10 years ago. The MRI is one of the most expensive pieces of equipment SAHF has purchased. The new MRI is estimated to cost $3.4 million, and is slated to arrive by 2022. “This Five Car Draw won’t cover the whole cost of a new MRI, but it’s going to give us a solid start to a multi-year fundraising effort. You aren’t just buying your Five Car Draw ticket; you are helping keep that essential service available at our local hospital,” says Martone.

Five Car Draw tickets are on sale now at www.5car.ca. With the current stay at home order, SAHF is encouraging the community to use the online ticket sales option to purchase safely while still having a chance at the $10,000 early bird prize. “If you know someone that isn’t online but might like to purchase a ticket, and you can help them navigate the online feature, please do so. We want to make sure everyone that wants to support and participate can,” says Martone.

Full details on the draw, important dates, prizes and more can all be found on the www.5car.ca website. The grand prize draw will be held on June 26 at 7 p.m.

Purchasers must be 18 years or older and in Ontario at the time of purchase. No specific ticket numbers can be given, as numbers are generated randomly. The winning ticket number will be selected by a Random Number Generation (RNG) system from all raffle numbers sold for the draw up to the point of the draw date (early birds or grand prize draws).

45,000 tickets are available for purchase. Licence # RAF1203506. Vehicle Prize Details:

Grand prize one: choice of

2021 Honda Civic Sedan Touring ($35,364.70 MSRP) supplied by Great Lakes Honda.

2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD ($39,396.51 MSRP) supplied by World Cars Hyundai.

$25,000 cash

Grand prize two: choice of

2021 Chevy Terrain 1.5L Turbo SLE AWD ($41,350.00 MSRP) supplied by Prouse Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac.

2021 Toyota Rav4 XLE Hybrid ($42,981.60 MSRP) supplied by Northside Toyota.

$30,000 cash

Grand prize three: choice of

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.5L Preferred AWD ($44,707.51 MSRP) supplied by World Cars Hyundai.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4×4 ($45,972.92 MSRP) supplied by Maitland Ford Lincoln.

$35,000 cash

Grand prize four: choice of

2021 Chevy Colorado Crew Cab ZR2 Short Box ($61,034.69 MSRP) supplied by Prouse Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac.

2021 Honda Passport Touring ($59,954.77 MSRP) supplied by Great Lakes Honda.

$50,000 cash

Grand prize five: choice of