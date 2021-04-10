7 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#259 – #265)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 7 new cases of COVID-19, all seven from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #259
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 9, 2021
|Case #260
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 9, 2021
|Case #261
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 9, 2021
|Case #262
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 9, 2021
|Case #263
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 9, 2021
|Case #264
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 9, 2021
|Case #265
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 10, 2021
