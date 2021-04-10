Breaking News

7 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#259 – #265)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 7 new cases of COVID-19, all seven from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

 

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #259 Close Contact Self-isolating April 9, 2021
Case #260 Close Contact Self-isolating April 9, 2021
Case #261 Close Contact Self-isolating April 9, 2021
Case #262 Close Contact Self-isolating April 9, 2021
Case #263 Close Contact Self-isolating April 9, 2021
Case #264 Close Contact Self-isolating April 9, 2021
Case #265 Close Contact Self-isolating April 10, 2021
