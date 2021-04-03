1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#235)

On Friday, April 2nd, Algoma Public Health reported 1 new case of COVID-19 from close contact, from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The individual was tested April 1st, 2021 and is self-isolating.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.
