École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) closed until March 9, 2021

The health and safety of students and employees remains CSC Nouvelon’s top priority. Due to frozen pipes in various parts of École Saint-Joseph (Wawa), the school will be closed for all students from Kindergarten to grade 12 on Friday, March 5, as well as Monday, March 8, 2021.

At the moment, students are expected to resume their in-class learning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. If this return date should change, the CSC Nouvelon will inform parents of details.

We also wish to inform families that the daycare located at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) will also be closed until Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

To support students in their learning, Kindergarten to grade 8 students from École Saint-Joseph will be able to pursue their learning at home in a virtual format until their return to the classroom.