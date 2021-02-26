Morning News – February 26th

Weather:

Flurries ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 then southwest 40 gusting to 70 this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Snow beginning late this evening. Risk of snow squalls overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 20 before morning. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 96,856 196 4 2 192 3 Updated: February 25, 2021, 2:40 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

The Ontario Government is proposing 19 legislative amendments to make voting easier and safety to vote, become a candidate and protect provincial elections against outside influence and interference. Changes are also being proposed to the Municipal Elections Act, 1996 that would enable clerks to allow municipal election candidates and third-party advertisers to submit their forms electronically.

Devastating to read that the Auditor General has stated, “Until the federal government addresses several underlying deficiencies with the water systems and implements regulatory standards, First Nations communities in Canada will continue to not have reliable access to clean drinking water”.

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Donna Skelly, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade to make an announcement at 9:30 this morning at Queen’s Park.