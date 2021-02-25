Morning News – February 25th

Weather:

Becoming cloudy this morning with a few flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 29 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 12.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 96,316 195 3 2 192 3 Updated: February 24, 2021, 1:17 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Frank P. Rochon will be the first Chief Executive Officer of Supply Ontario, the province’s new centralized procurement agency. Mr. Rochon will work with Supply Ontario’s Board of Directors to establish the agency’s mandate and outline its strategic business plan. As the agency becomes operational, he will be responsible for leveraging Ontario’s buying power as the largest public sector buyer in Canada, driving efficiency and productivity while fostering innovation and creating new market opportunities for provincial businesses.