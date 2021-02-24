Morning News – February 24th

Weather:

A few flurries ending late this afternoon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this afternoon. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 7 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill near minus 23.

Winter Weather Travel Advisory – Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island – Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin Island, and Killarney. Snow, heavy at times with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected by early this afternoon. The highest amounts are expected along and south of the Highway 17 corridor. A potent Alberta Clipper will track across central Lake Huron today bringing heavy snow. Accumulating snow will cause poor driving conditions, and impact the commute this morning. School buses are cancelled in the Sudbury, Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin districts due to forecasted poor road conditions. Buses are also cancelled in the Nipissing district. At this time all buses are running in the Algoma District.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 95,515 195 3 2 192 3 Updated: February 23, 2021, 1:30 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:



General Rick Hillier (retired), Chair of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, to provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccines roll-out at 10 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.