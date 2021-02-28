Morning News – February 28th

Weather:

Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Snow at times heavy beginning late this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 18 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Snow at times heavy ending after midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this evening. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 23 overnight.

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for today for Wawa to Pukaskwa Park.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 97,443 196 4 2 192 3 Updated: February 26, 2021, 1:30 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

New Democrats in Sault Ste. Marie have nominated local educator and community advocate Michele McCleave-Kennedy as their NDP candidate for the 2022 provincial election. McCleave-Kennedy currently works with kids with special needs at the Algoma District School Board and serves as Sault Ste. Marie District Labour Council President, the Ontario Federation of Labour vice president, and provincial committee member of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation.

Todd Petrie’s mother has added $10,000 to the OPP’s $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Petrie’s death in 2011. He was found dead of blunt force trauma in his second-floor, downtown apartment on February 27th, 2011. Anyone with information about Petrie’s slaying can call OPP at 888-310-1122, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The Ontario government is investing up to $10.5 million to immediately expand the mental health Secure Treatment Program for the province’s most vulnerable children and youth. This funding will enhance access to these services and add up to 24 new beds at the Syl Apps Youth Centre in Oakville and at the Roberts/Smart Centre in Ottawa. By expanding this program, an additional 52 children and youth with complex needs will receive direct mental health and addictions support each year.