COOK Sr., John E.

John E. Cook, Sr., born on March 3, 1919 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Everett J. Cook and Frankie A. (Broom) Cook. He passed away on November 15, 2020 at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Lambertville, MI. John had lived on Densmore Dr. in Toledo, OH for 60 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during WWII. John had been the chief development engineer for Libby Glass and retired in 1981.

On April 13, 1940 he married Catherine Jane “Susie” Clark for 50 years until she passed on September 18, 1999. They had four children, John E. Cook, Jr., Lynn Patterson, Larry Cook and James Cook. In November 1999 he married Rose Force who passed on February 4, 2017. Then on June 26, 2019, John married Phyllis Eichenlaub who passed away on April 4, 2020.

John was very active in the Toledo Artists Club where as a well-known Toledo Water Color Artist, he taught watercolor classes for about 20 years. He had a long amazing life!

In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lynn Patterson; his son, Larry Cook; and sisters, Ruth Bielski and Marnette Wenborne. John is survived by his sons, John (Karen) Cook, Jr. and James R. Cook; grandchildren, Kristi (Alex) Veitch, Kelly Paterson, Lisa Cook, Michael Juhaz, Justin Cook, Derek Cook, LeeAnn (Jeff) Thomas, and Laura (Mark) Andy; many great-grandchildren; niece, Nancy (Ron) Stutesman; and nephews, Dennis Clark, David Clark and Don Clark.

There will be no visitation or services per John’s request. He will be interred next to his wife Susie at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Newcomer Funeral Home – West Sylvania Chapel, Toledo (419-392-9500) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider a charity of their choice.

