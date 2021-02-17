East Algoma OPP – Charges laid in Neighbour Dispute

On February 15, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a neighbour dispute related call on Ste Camillus Crescent in the City of Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported on-going disputes with their neighbour. On this date, words were exchanged and the neighbour threatened the complainant. After police investigation, a person was arrested and charged.

Joseph DONNELLY, 65 years of age, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on April 6, 2021.