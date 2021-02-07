ADSB – Important Notice for Blind River Public School

Dated February 6th, 2021

Subject: Individual has tested positive for COVID-19 at Blind River Public School

Dear Parents and Guardians,

Algoma Public Health (APH) is advising you that an individual associated with Blind River Public School has tested positive for COVID-19. We recognize that receiving this information may be stressful. To help you understand what actions are being taken, and what to expect, please review the important information below.

At this time, APH is conducting a careful investigation to identify high risk contacts. If you are receiving this letter your child has been identified as a high risk contact. Examples of high risk contacts include household members, people who have been in direct physical contact, and people who have spent more than 15 minutes together within 2 metres or 6 feet of each other, such as while sharing a meal or being in the same carpool. Brief interactions, like walking past someone in a hallway or on the sidewalk, are not generally considered high risk contact situations.

Next steps, such as getting COVID-19 testing and self-isolating at home are as follows:

Grade 3/4 class

1. The child must isolate until February 16, 2021 at midnight. Try to limit interaction with this child in the household as much as possible.

2. APH recommends the household stay home as much as possible under the provincial stay at home order and only attend work if you are an essential worker.

3. If your child is symptomatic seek testing immediately.

4. If your child has already been tested we recommend repeat testing February 12, 2021 or before the end of isolation.

5. If your child has not been tested we recommend testing on February 9, 2021 or before the end of isolation.

Grade 5/6 class

1. The child must isolate until February 16, 2021 at midnight. Try to limit interaction with this child in the household as much as possible.

2. APH recommends the household stay home as much as possible under the provincial stay at home order and only attend work if you are an essential worker.

3. If your child is symptomatic seek testing immediately.

4. Alternatively all high risk contacts are recommended to seek testing between February 9-12, 2021 or before the end of isolation.

We are working with the school to review and confirm important practices to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, including:

• Screening children and staff

• Staying home when sick

• Cohorting (grouping and separation of) students and staff

• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces

• Using personal protective equipment when appropriate (e.g., masking, eye protection)

• Ensuring proper hand hygiene

• Posting signage of appropriate public health measures (e.g., hand hygiene, coughing and sneezing etiquette)

• Maintaining physical distancing

• Case investigation and contact tracing when there is an individual who has tested positive including identifying students and staff that may have been in greater contact with individuals who have tested positive

• Requiring that a person who has tested positive, and identified close contacts, not attend school for a prescribed period of time

The following are critical actions for everyone:

• Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, must stay home and isolate away from others.

• Do not have close contact with others outside the immediate household of people you live with. Outside of home, practice physical distancing at all times by staying 2 metres away from other people.

• Effective Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., the government is issuing a stay-at-home order requiring everyone to remain at home with exceptions for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, for exercise or for essential work. In addition to limiting outings to essential trips, all businesses must ensure that any employee who can work from home, does work from home.

• Indoor organized public events and social gatherings are not permitted except with members of the same household. Limit close contact to your household (the people you live with):

• Families should not visit any other household or allow visitors in their homes

• Individuals who live alone and single parents may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation

• All returning international travellers must stay home for 14 days.

• APH’s Chippewa County travel advisory on January 27, 2021 strongly advises those who cross the Canada-US border regularly to also stay home as much as possible for 14 days, even if you are exempt from quarantine.

For more information:

Please visit the APH website for information on COVID-19. Or call 705-942-4646 ext. 3274.

Sincerely,

Algoma Public Health