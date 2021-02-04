Morning News – February 4th

Weather:

Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries early this morning. Snow beginning this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 11 this morning.

Tonight – Snow. Amount 10 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Wawa to Nipigon

Snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.

Snow will move into areas near Lake Superior this morning and continue into Friday. Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm are likely. The heaviest snowfall appears most likely from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.

Travel conditions along Highway 17 between Nipigon and Wawa will likely become hazardous due to accumulating snow and very low visibility. Motorists should consider changing travel plans accordingly.

The town of Wawa is expected to receive lesser amounts than areas farther west along the shore of Lake Superior.

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow is expected to arrive in the area this evening. This snow will be heaviest in the first 3 to 5 hours after onset, with snowfall rates of 2-3 cm per hour possible at times. Accumulations of 7 to 15 cm are expected by Friday morning.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected tonight due to accumulating snow and very poor visibility at times. Motorists should consider changing travel plans accordingly.

The snow is expected to taper off Friday morning. Snow squalls are forecast to develop off Lake Superior by Friday afternoon.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 86,870 175 27 2 148 2 Updated: February 3, 2021, 8:30 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:

Alamos’ Island Gold team recently ran a campaign to raise funds for the Dubreuilville Local Food Bank. Employees donated $5,750 and Alamos matched the funds raised bringing the total to $11,500.

Ongoing vaccine delays and reduced shipments have forced the Ontario government to update its goal of completing the administration of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents in each long-term care, high-risk retirement, and First Nations elder care home to February 10. Amidst these delays, vaccination teams will be distributing vaccines in First Nations fly-in communities in the north as part of Operation Remote Immunity, beginning this week.