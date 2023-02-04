Morning News – February 4

Feb 4, 2023 at 07:56
Weather: Winter Weather Travel Advisory
- Today – Periods of snow and local blowing snow. Amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High -6. Wind chill of -22 this morning and -13 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -10. Wind chill near -14.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Juliette Lamour, the 18-year-old Algoma University student who has claimed the $48-million prize of the January 7th Gold Ball Jackpot draw.
- Congratulations to Andy Stevens, Honoury member of the Rotary Club of Wawa. Andy was presented with his second Paul Harris Fellow award. Andy has been an Honoury Member of the Club since 2009, and is the main support to the club by providing the logistics and record keeping of the Club’s Annual On-Line Auction.
Don’t Forget:
- Wawa’s Emergency Services will be holding their annual hockey game tonight at the MMCC at 7 p.m. Proceeds this year will be donated to the Lady Dunn Health Centre – LTC. There will be a 50/50 draw, 12 draws (8 – Esso Gift Cards donated by Davidson Fuels, and 4 – Canadian Tire Gift Cards that have been donated by Michipicoten First Nation. In addition, there will be four tickets drawn, with each successive winner picking their choice of a 20-minute helicopter flight (donated by Wilderness Helicopters), a 700cc CCM Vienna Hybrid Bike, a 4-burner BBQ, Outdoor Sectional Couch. The last three prizes have been donated by Canadian Tire.
