Morning News – February 3rd

Weather:

Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries before morning. Risk of freezing drizzle before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 11.

Significant snowfall is possible Thursday through Friday. Snow is expected to move into areas near Lake Superior Thursday morning and continue into Friday. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible. The heaviest snowfall is most likely from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 86,223 169 21 2 148 2 Updated: February 2, 2021, 5:00 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of. (2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:



On January 29th9 at 11 am, Bonnie Hore of Gore Bay, ON, won the $250,372.50 jackpot in the Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s (SAHF) January electronic and online 50/50 draw. Bonnie and her family are excited by their win, and have big plans to travel and share it with the people and organizations that mean the most to them.

The Ontario government is launching an online consultation to seek input on the province’s plan to introduce a digital ID by the end of 2021. the consultation will be open from February 2 to February 26, 2021 via online surveys for the public and small-to-medium-size enterprises (SMEs) as well as virtual focus groups for SMEs. Participants will have the opportunity to help shape the government’s approach to introducing a digital ID while voicing their top priorities and concerns.

The Ontario government is investing $6.48 million to strengthen mental health and addiction supports for victims, front-line workers, Indigenous families and youth involved in the justice system. The funding will allow victim assistance organizations to hire more staff, and provide safe housing and mental health services for First Nations youth and families and help community organizations provide COVID-19 emergency services.

Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, will make an announcement about supports for children and youth on the autism spectrum at 10 a.m.



Did you know? On this date in 1916 A fire broke out in the Centre Block of Canada’s Parliament Buildings, seven died in the fire. The possible cause has been attributed to a unextinguished cigar discarded in a wastebasket. Thankfully the Library of Parliament was saved by an alert employee who closes the library’s iron fire doors. Thousands of works of art and records were saved from the flames.