APG – 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#170 – #175)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 6 (six) new cases of COVID-19. Four are from Sault Ste. Marie and area, 1 is from Central and East Algoma and 1 is from Elliot Lake and area.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #170
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Feb 1, 2021
|Case #171
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Jan 31, 2021
|Case #172
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Feb 1, 2021
|Case #173
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|Feb 1, 2021
|Case #174
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Feb 1, 2021
|Case #175
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Feb 2, 2021
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|86,870
|175
|27
|2
|148
|2
|Updated: February 3, 2021, 8:30 p.m.
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (29)
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (5)
|Yes
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (141)
|Yes
|Updated: February 3, 2021 8:30 p.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Weather starting to Change to the West - February 4, 2021
- Northern NDP MPPs take on new critic roles to help northerners get through pandemic - February 4, 2021
- Les député·es néo-démocrates du Nord assument de nouvelles responsabilités afin d’aider les gens du Nord à surmonter la pandémie - February 4, 2021