APG – 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#170 – #175)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 6 (six) new cases of COVID-19. Four are from Sault Ste. Marie and area, 1 is from Central and East Algoma and 1 is from Elliot Lake and area.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #170 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 1, 2021
Case #171 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 31, 2021
Case #172 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 1, 2021
Case #173 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 1, 2021
Case #174 Close contact Self-isolating Feb 1, 2021
Case #175 Close contact Self-isolating Feb 2, 2021

 

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases (2)		 Active
cases		 Currently

hospitalized

 Resolved
cases (3)		 Deceased
86,870 175 27 2 148 2
Updated: February 3, 2021, 8:30 p.m.

 

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
Central & East Algoma Yes (29) Yes
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (5) Yes
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (141) Yes
  Updated: February 3, 2021 8:30 p.m.

 

