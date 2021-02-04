APG – 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#170 – #175)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 6 (six) new cases of COVID-19. Four are from Sault Ste. Marie and area, 1 is from Central and East Algoma and 1 is from Elliot Lake and area.

Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact.

Details of the confirmed cases:



Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #170 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 1, 2021 Case #171 Unknown Self-isolating Jan 31, 2021 Case #172 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 1, 2021 Case #173 Unknown Self-isolating Feb 1, 2021 Case #174 Close contact Self-isolating Feb 1, 2021 Case #175 Close contact Self-isolating Feb 2, 2021

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 86,870 175 27 2 148 2 Updated: February 3, 2021, 8:30 p.m.