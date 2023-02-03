Morning News – February 3

Feb 3, 2023 at 07:56
Weather: Extreme Cold Warning
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -19. Wind chill -40 this morning and -23 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 40% chance of flurries late this evening. Periods of snow beginning near midnight. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h after midnight. Low -26 with temperature rising to -14 by morning. Wind chill -31 this evening. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- It is amazing to read about Ruby, the grey wolf that has travelled 2,500km in 4 months. She has travelled from Prince Township all the way to north of Quebec City. She was collared in an March 2022, and tracked. You can read more about her travels here (link).
- Don’t forget to keep your schedule open for tomorrow night’s Emergency Services Game at 7 p.m. Proceeds are to benefit the Lady Dunn Health Centre LTC.
