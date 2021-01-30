Morning News – January 30th

Weather:

It is currently -24C outside right now, so bundle up if you are headed outside.

Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 26 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 84,529 162 15

1 147 2 Updated: January 29, 2021, 3:30 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:



Sault College is now accepting applications for their new program; Bachelor of Engineering – Mechatronics degree, offered in partnership with Humber College, that begins in September 2021. As a enticement to enroll in their program, Sault College is offering to all students applying from high school (who receive an offer into the program) a scholarship, based on their admission GPA.

The Invasive Species Centre (ISC) in Sault Ste. Marie has launched a new Education and Community Action Microgrants program for Ontario as part of their 10-Year Anniversary celebrations in 2021. “To commemorate 10 years of working together to prevent invasive species in our land and water, ISC is awarding 10 microgrants of $1,000 each to support invasive species education and community action in Ontario,” states Sarah Rang, Executive Director at the Invasive Species Centre.

Individuals, groups, or organizations in Ontario can apply for a microgrant for a one-time, small size education and/or community action project that focuses on prevention and/or management of invasive species. The application must be made by March 1st, 2021, with successful applicants notified by March 15, 2021