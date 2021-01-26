Breaking News

SE OPP Chapleau – Arrest made after Domestic Dispute

On January 22, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute on Grey Street in Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old person, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in April 2021, in Chapleau.

