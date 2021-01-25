SSM OPP investigate snowmobile fatality on Highway 556 near Ranger Lake

On January 24, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m. the Sault Ste Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a snowmobile collision on Highway 556 near Ranger Lake in Snow Township.

A collision between a pick-up truck and a snowmobile occurred. The 40-year-old snowmobile operator from Sault Ste Marie was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) and a post mortem examination will take place. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team and Technical Collison Investigator (TCI) are continuing to investigate. Searchmont Fire Department and Sault Ste Marie Ambulance Service attended the scene to assist.