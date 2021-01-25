East Algoma OPP – Traffic Stop results in multiple charges for Trio

On January 23, 2021, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties on Highway 17 in the Town of Blind River.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop near the junction of Highway 17 and Birchwood Circle. While speaking to the occupants of the car, the officer detected a strong odour of cannabis marihuana. A small amount of cannabis marihuana was located as the car was being searched. A query was conducted on the occupants of the car and revealed the three passengers were in breach of their conditions and one of the passengers also gave a false name. The three passengers were arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Harry POIRIER, age 30 from Toronto, Ontario (ON), was charged with:

Two Counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order-Other than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and with

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC.

Jonathon DOUGLAS, age 23 of Mississauga, ON, was charged with: Two Counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order-Other than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

Shaquille BROWN, age 27 from Milton, ON, was charged with: Two Counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order-Other than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

The three accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on January 24, 2021.