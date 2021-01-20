Funding for Legion Branches beginning to flow

Royal Canadian Legion Branches struggling with the pandemic are pleased that federal assistance is starting to flow, according to Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing MP, Carol Hughes.

“While the need to assist veteran’s organizations was obvious, it took a concerted effort to convince the government to act,” said Hughes. “I know my actions were fortified by the work of others in my party as we took every opportunity to remind the government of the important role that Legion Branches perform in our communities and the need to ensure they survive this unique event.”

Hughes’ remarks relate to news that the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429, located in Wawa, was awarded$10,000.00 support funding in late December 2020.

“This financial support is very important to the Legion,” said President, Mary Anne Pearson. “With the pandemic enforced lockdowns and regulations all our income has been drastically reduced. Unfortunately, expenses continue.”

Hughes notes that Branches who have yet to apply for this funding can do so in January.

“Fundraising opportunities that allow local Branches to support themselves were curtailed since so many events that support them were either unavailable, or severely cut-back,” said Hughes. “The Legion does so much good work, supporting veterans and their families as well as helping communities across the country, that we had to find a way to help the organization back.”