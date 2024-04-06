Carol Hughes Announces She Will Not Seek Re-Election

“It has been an exceptional honour representing the people of Algoma-ManitoulinKapuskasing for the past 16 years,” said Hughes. “I got into politics to try and make a positive difference in people’s lives. I’ve always attempted to take a pragmatic

approach to this job and reach across party lines to get things done, but I and my NDP colleagues never wavered in our progressive ideals, and I am proud of the work I’ve done.”

Hughes was first elected in 2008, and won re-election in 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2021 . She has acted as Assistant Deputy Speaker and Deputy Chair of Committees of the Whole since 2015.

In her time in office, she successfully fought to make FedNor a standalone agency. From securing funding for the Gore Bay Airport, to the Meldrum Bay marina, to working to settle the Lecours Lumber lease agreement, to helping save post offices in Webbwood, Constance Lake First Nation, and Walford, Hughes has always fought for the needs of local communities.

On a national level, along with fellow New Democrats, she worked to secure dental coverage for millions of Canadians, develop a framework for single-payer universal pharmacare, including coverage for contraceptives and diabetes medication, anti-scab legislation , an indigenous-led housing program, and the passing of the Canada Child

Care Act.

“I’m exceptionally proud of what I’ve managed to accomplish,” said Hughes. “I know that we can continue to show Canadians that we can enact real, tangible, positive change by electing more New Democrats. “I look forward to helping elect the next

generation of progressive MPs within the new electoral boundaries in the North, but it’s time for me to start planning on spending more time with my family.”

Hughes will remain the MP for Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing until the next federal election.