Morning News – January 19th

Weather:

Periods of snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Temperature steady near minus 13. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

A Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for this morning and early this afternoon for a region from Montreal River to St. Joseph Island.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 79,799 142 28 ()* 0 114 1 Updated: January 18, 2021, 3:25 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:

The University of Idaho Track and Field program has announced the signing of Annika Jozin, two-time OFSAA High Jump Champion in the high jump, with a personal best of 1.71m (5′ 7 1/4″). Annika has also qualified for the Canadian Track and Field Championships and the New Balance Indoor Nation­al Championships in 2020. “Annika is a very dedicated and driven student-athlete. She has excelled in both the classroom and out on the track. We are excited to have her join the Vandal family,” said Tim Cawley , Director of Track and Field/Cross Country.

In Sudbury, due to the declaration of a COVID-19 outbreak at École St-Denis (Sudbury) by Public Health Sudbury & Districts École St-Denis (Sudbury) and the daycare located there will remain closed until Friday, January 29, 2021. Students are expected to resume their in-class learning on Monday, February 1. Online schooling will be provided.

The Ontario government is investing $1 million from the Ontario Together Fund to help Peterborough’s Merit Precision manufacture bottles for hand sanitizers and disinfectants. 10 new jobs and 75 positions will be retained .

Effective Jan. 21 at 12:01 a.m., snowmobile trails in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit coverage area must close. All Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trails and trails utilizing Crown Land trails in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit will remain closed until the province lifts the emergency stay-at-home order.