Statement from Premier Doug Ford on the Anniversary of the Fatal Plane Crash in Iran

Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement on the anniversary of the fatal plane crash in Iran:

“One year ago, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down minutes after takeoff from Tehran, Iran. 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed. They came from all walks of life — families with children, professionals, newlyweds, university and college students and educators.

Today, I want to reach out to the families, the friends, the communities who will forever feel this terrible loss. All Ontarians grieve with you. Our government continues to support our federal counterparts working with the international community to pursue accountability, reparations and justice.

This tragedy will never be forgotten. Together, the people of Ontario will move forward to ensure respect for international law and advocate for the rights of victims and their families.”