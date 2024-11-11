Premier Ford Issues Statement on Remembrance Day

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark Remembrance Day:

“On this day of remembrance, I ask everyone in Ontario to join me in paying tribute to the Canadian heroes whose bravery and sacrifice are the foundation of our country’s freedom. During our shared moment of silence, let us honour the brave women and men who serve and have served in our Canadian Armed Forces and remember those who gave their lives to keep us safe.

Among these heroes are the 14,000 Canadian troops who joined the Allied forces in storming the beaches of Normandy. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and we will never forget the critical role these courageous soldiers played in the liberation of Europe, helping to end the Second World War.

For our brave men and women in uniform, we acknowledge the sacrifices and hardships you face representing the values Canada holds dearly here and in service overseas. We are grateful for your bravery, dedication and commitment representing this great country.

As we wear our poppies and lay our wreaths, let’s honour the heroes who have served and continue to serve our nation.”