Morning News – January 5th

Flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this evening. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 17 overnight.

The freezing rain advisory ended at 6:45 this morning.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 73,324 92 28 (1)* 64 0 Updated: January 5, 2021, 7:15 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Musicians are finding new ways to perform, and for Wawaites who miss Rusty McCarthy can watch him and other Sault Ste. Marie blues artists in a music series that will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. on Shaw Spotlight, Sault Blues Society’s YouTube channel and www.theborderline.ca

In the World Junior Hockey Championship games Canada won against Russia last night in a resounding 5-0 game. Canada will now play for the gold against the United States tonight at 7:30.

The Federal Conservative Party is calling on the Liberal Government to implement a rapid testing pilot for international farm workers in time for the greenhouse growers’ season that began January 1.

Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe will be joined by COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force members Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator, Provincial Outbreak Response, Dr. Homer Tien, President and CEO of Ornge, and Alison Blair, Assistant Deputy Minister, Pandemic Response Division, to hold a technical media briefing via teleconference only to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccination plan at 11 a.m.