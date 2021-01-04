Morning News – January 4th

Weather:



Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries or drizzle this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle. Drizzle along the lakeshore this morning. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this morning. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries or drizzle this evening. Flurries beginning late this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening and overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Local Road Cams:

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 71,731 81 19 (1)* 62 0 Updated: January 3, 2021, 4:30 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Did you know that Canada’s most favourite donut at Tim’s is a Boston Cream donut – and Ontario’s fav is an Apple Fritter?

Primary and Secondary School students return to online classrooms for one week today. High school students in southern Ontario will continue online learning until Jan. 25. Most colleges and universities resume classes on January 11 with online classes.

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the 1960s British rock band Gerry and the Pacemakers, has died of a heart infection at 78. He died after a short illness related to a heart infection.