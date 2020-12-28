Wawa Community Food Bank – Holiday Gratitude

The Wawa Community Food Bank has continued to receive more amazing donations and we wish to thank the many individuals, organizations, and businesses for their support during these past few months.

We wish to thank Unifor Local 1359 for their incredibly generous $4,000 cheque raised by their workers locally at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, in Sault Ste. Marie, and in Elliot Lake. We would also like to thank Evolugen (Brookfield Renewable) for their generous monetary donation of $4,000.

Wesdome (Eagle River Division) has started ordering from Sysco again for us, explaining that they want to help by ordering over the Christmas period. We are grateful to Wesdome and Dino for everything they have done to make this possible.

Our appreciation and thanks is also extended to the following businesses, families and individuals who have supported the food bank with monetary donations, grocery items or pet supplies: AETFO, Fern Albert, Mike Allemano, Janie Bedard, Cupe Local 1528 (employees of Algoma Public Health), donations made in memory of Alan Berry, Dr. D Butera Dentistry Professional Group, the late Donald Carroll-Burns, Kathleen Côté, Dr. Cotterill & Dr. Oberai, Audrey Dereski, ETFO, Green Cabin Pottery/Cindy Jozin, Hidden River Lodge, Home Building Centre, Honour Innovations (Canadian Tire), Ian Tamblyn Concert held at NSA, Charlotte Konan, Monique Kryszewski, Lady Dunn Health Centre, Launo Lumoa, Manitoulin Transport, Annette Morden, Naturally Superior Adventures, OECTA, Pascuzzi and Berlingieri Law Firm, Pine Portage Lodge, Ken Schneider, Geraldine Spreng, Dr. & Mrs. Stamler, Superior Children’s Centre, Dr. Switzer, Donna Taylor, Trudy Trudeau, Wagging Tails Kennel, Daniel Walker, Katey Wright, and Doris Zagar.

Vishal and Sima Patel of Subway continue to supply the Food Bank on a weekly basis with their excess buns, something they have been providing without any fanfare since their arrival in Wawa in 2018.

Jones Power Sports collected donations as part of their 3-day Black Friday event held in November.

Ray McGregor and his Grade 11 & 12 English class organized, collected, and dropped off 22 boxes of food from MHS, along with financial donations from the MHS staff, and money collected as part of the food drive.

Ecole St. Joseph Secondaire also dropped off several boxes of food collected by their Grade 11 and 12 students. We are most appreciative of our local students and their efforts on our behalf.

A big thank you to The Bargain Shop and John’s Valu Mart for their continued support.

The Food Bank volunteers wish to acknowledge all the anonymous donors with their frequent financial gifts, bags of useful items dropped in our donation box, and even bags of change that have been donated by some. It all adds up to making it possible to assist those less fortunate in a meaningful way, particularly at this time of year.

Our sincere apologies to anyone we may have missed. Please know that every donation received is deeply appreciated and allows us to continue serving our community.

For anyone wanting to get in touch with us, you can reach us:

in person at 96 Broadway Avenue every Wednesday 2 – 4 p.m.

email: [email protected]

phone: (705) 852 1414

mail: Wawa Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 2001, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0.

Our town, despite the pandemic and the trials it has created in many lives, certainly understands the Gift of Giving. Each of our donors is considered a blessing. May 2021 be a good year for all.

WCFB Volunteers