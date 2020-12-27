Breaking News

Morning News – December 27

Weather:

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Flurries beginning this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill near minus 14.
Tonight – Periods of snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

 Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases (2)		 Active
cases		 Resolved
cases (3)		 Deceased
70,278 65 3 (2)*  62 0
Updated: December 26, 2020, 7:50 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma.  These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count.  APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

  • These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
  • Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Did you know? A.A. Milne submitted a short story titled “The Wrong Sort of Bees” to the London Evening News on Christmas Eve 1925 featuring Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh. In October 1926, the first full-length Winnie-the-Pooh book was published.

