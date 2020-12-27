Morning News – December 27

Weather:
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Flurries beginning this afternoon. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill near minus 14.
Tonight – Periods of snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 22 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|70,278
|65
|3 (2)*
|62
|0
|Updated: December 26, 2020, 7:50 p.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.
*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.
(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
Did you know? A.A. Milne submitted a short story titled “The Wrong Sort of Bees” to the London Evening News on Christmas Eve 1925 featuring Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh. In October 1926, the first full-length Winnie-the-Pooh book was published.
