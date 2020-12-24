Morning News – December 24

Weather:



Snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this morning. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light near noon. Wind becoming north 20 this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 14 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 22 this afternoon.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 27 overnight.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Significant snowfall continues today.

Snow will continue today. Additional snowfall up to 4 cm is expected before tapering to flurries this afternoon.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are expected by this afternoon.

The highest snowfall amounts are expected to be north and northwest of the town of Wawa. For Wawa and areas near the shoreline of Lake Superior, snow amounts may be less than 10 cm due to a mix of wet snow and rain last night.

Brisk southwesterly winds with gusts to 60 km/h are expected late this morning that may result in localized blowing snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Local Road Cams:

Highway Closures:

Closure Other on HWY 11 Both Directions between Neetian Rd, Kapuskasing and GRAVEL RD – CALVET TWP. All lanes closed. View Closure Highway 11 Both Directions Hwy 11 closed from Kapuskasing to Longlac due to weather conditions. Updated December 24 at 06:00 Incident Collision on HWY 11 Southbound at Concession 12 & 1 Rd, Driftwood. Lane blocked. View Incident Highway 11 Southbound Hwy 11 reduced to one lane in Smooth Rock Falls area due to a collision – updated December 24 at 07:45 Incident Collision on HWY 11 Northbound at LUKINTO LAKE RD(N). Lane blocked. View Incident Highway 11 Northbound Hwy 11 – 10km E of Longlac, the eastbound lane is partially blocked by a TTU. Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area. Closure Road Conditions on HWY 11 Both Directions between GRAVEL RD – CALVET TWP and Neetian Rd, Kapuskasing. All lanes closed. View Closure Highway 11 Both Directions Hwy 11 closed from Longlac to Kapuskasing due to weather conditions. Updated December 24 at 06:00 Closure Road Conditions on HWY 11 Both Directions at PICNIC POINT RD(S). All lanes closed. View Closure Highway 11 Both Directions Hwy 11 is closed from Longlac to Kapuskasing due to weather conditions. Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area. Incident Disabled Vehicle on HWY 17 Eastbound at Hibbard Bay, Algoma. Lane and Eastbound shoulder blocked. View Incident Highway 17 Eastbound Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the Batchawana Bay area due to a disabled tractor trailer. Updated December 24th at 08:15. Closure Weather on HWY 17 Both Directions between SEC HWY 587 – PASS LAKE RD (E) and HWY 11 (E JCT) – NIPIGON. All lanes closed. View Closure Highway 17 Both Directions Hwy 11/17, From Hwy 587 to Hwy 11 Junction in Nipigon, the Highway is fully closed due to poor conditions. Please avoid the area.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 69,704 63 1 (2)* 62 0 Updated: December 23, 2020, 1:21 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

A Huge Thank You to Brookfield Renewable, who donated $2,000 to CHADWIC Home yesterday!