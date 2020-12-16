From the Branch – December 16

With the festive season upon us we want to wish everyone a good and healthy Christmas and New Year.

Last Saturday we celebrated Dave Page’s 80th Birthday. We thank Comrade Donna for the Cake and the seasonal basket. The seasonal basket was donated by Comrade Barb as a fundraiser for the Branch.

There are some changes to the Bar hours. There will be regular hours on December 23rd, 24th, 30th, and 31st. In January 2021, this changes to Wednesday and Friday’s from 3.30 pm till 6.30 pm. due to Covid 19.

And we are looking forward to the day we ALL have been vaccinated and Covid-19 is no more a threat. In the meantime, let us all obey the rules and stay safe and alive in the coming weeks. Let us not forget all our health care workers, nurses, and doctors who have been under pressure for months now, we are wishing them all the best during the next weeks and months.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital, or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.

And real winter will be with us soon, so we will get used to being HOME with our family bubble.