Morning News – December 6

Weather – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow beginning late this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon.
Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 12 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|63,945
|61
|1
|60
|0
|Updated: December 4, 11:30 a.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidbits:
Today is the last day of the Goose Nest Market. Go out and enjoy a look at artisans and their endeavours.
