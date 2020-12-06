Breaking News

Morning News – December 6

Weather –  Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow beginning late this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon.
Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases		 Active
cases		 Resolved
cases (2)		 Deceased
63,945 61 1 60 0
Updated: December 4, 11:30 a.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

  • These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
  • Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Today is the last day of the Goose Nest Market. Go out and enjoy a look at artisans and their endeavours.

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*