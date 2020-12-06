Morning News – December 6

Weather – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow beginning late this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 6 this afternoon.

Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 63,945 61 1 60 0 Updated: December 4, 11:30 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Today is the last day of the Goose Nest Market. Go out and enjoy a look at artisans and their endeavours.

