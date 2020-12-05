MPP Michael Mantha Joins Jordan Cheff in taking the plunge this Sunday

As a born and bred Northern Ontarian, Michael Mantha, NDP MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin, knows the inestimable value of access to clean, safe freshwater. “Here in Algoma-Manitoulin it is right outside our door and all around us,” Mantha said.

When Mantha heard about an outstanding initiative undertaken by Jordan Cheff from Sudbury, Mantha was ready to “plunge in” to help.

Jordan Cheff has been plunging into the water every day for 30 days now as part of his Cold Water for Clean Water campaign. Mantha said that he supports this campaign because, “We take access to this most essential of resources far too much for granted – especially when we hear stories about First Nations communities right in our own province that have had to endure boil water orders for over 25 years.

Mantha hopes that many will come to show their support on Sunday, December 6 at 2:00 at Spruce Beach. Mantha and other prominent citizens from Elliot Lake and the North Shore will join Cheff in taking a cold plunge in the frigid waters of Elliot Lake.